Everton ahead of Aston Villa and Bundesliga club in pursuit of Leeds United man

Gnonto, 19, made 24 Premier League appearances last season scoring twice and assisting four. The Italian showed signs of promise despite Leeds United’s relegation and that partnered with his age made it inevitable interest like this would occur.

So far this summer several key names have been linked with exits from Elland Road with clubs queuing up to make offers for the Leeds United men.

The former Inter Milan prospect Gnonto would be a very good signing for many sides this summer with his versatility giving him an edge over other potential targets. Leeds United’s pretty dismal campaign last season saw Gnonto used across the front three as well as in the no.10 role at times.

Now, recent developments suggest that Premier League outlets Everton and Aston Villa are targeting the Italian with German club Freiburg also in the race.

The report states the Toffees are currently the favourites in this race.

Using leverage

Everton also need a big summer. Their survival last season was far from convincing and there is genuine feeling that the Everton squad needs a huge overhaul if it wants to avoid another campaign like that in 2023/24.

The forward positions were a struggle for Everton last year with Dominic Calvert-Lewin injured and Neal Maupay failing to fit into Sean Dyche’s system. The Toffees did recall Ellis Simms from Sunderland but he was also unable to make an impact in the top tier.

Now, Simms has been linked with a permanent move away from Goodison Park and with a ballpark price of around £7million mentioned, and Leeds United could use this should Everton come in for Gnonto.

Daniel Farke is reportedly set to become the new boss at Elland Road and he really does have a blank canvas to work with. The German coach cannot afford to waste anytime in the market with the season edging closer.

It seems Leeds United may well lose Gnonto this summer, but they have to be sensible when negotiating a deal for him to ensure they have the best chance of success this season.