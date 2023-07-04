Chelsea hoping to strike deal for £38m Southampton man, he could be loaned back to St Mary’s

Chelsea are in talks to sign Southampton full back Tino Livramento which could see the player return to the Saints on loan next season, as per the Daily Mail.

Livramento, 20, played just two Premier League games for the Saints last season due to an ACL injury which kept the young defender out of action for almost a year.

The former Chelsea academy graduate shone in his first year at St Mary’s and Southampton’s recent relegation was always going to lead to big interest in the former England youth international.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the defender, but that appears to have hit a hurdle with recent reports stating Livramento wants regular game time wherever he ends up next season.

Now, Chelsea are in talks to re-sign their former youngster with a fee of around £38million reported. The deal would be beneficial for all parties though with it said that Livramento would return to Southampton on loan where he would undoubtedly receive the regular game time he desires.

Getting it over the line

The Saints are hoping for an immediate return to Premier League action this season and Livramento would be a huge asset to have in that quest.

Livramento needs to get minutes under his belt given he has not played regularly since before April 2022 and the second tier would be a good place to come back to with the demands not as high as the Premier League.

A year in the Championship could set him up well to join up with Chelsea’s senior side next summer where he could become a top, top talent.

Southampton haven’t had the brightest start to the transfer window, but this would be a very shrewd bit of business if they manage to strike the deal with Chelsea.

It will be hoped by Southampton fans that they get to enjoy one more year of watching Livramento at work with the young prospect a joy to watch at his best.