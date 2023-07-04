Championship man wanted by Chelsea and Liverpool wants to play under Mikel Arteta, but Arsenal bid is on hold

Southampton’s Romeo Lavia would rather join Arsenal amid interest from Liverpool and Chelsea this summer, as per FootballTransfers.

Lavia, 19, made 29 top tier appearances last season and despite Southampton’s relegation, the Belgian international earned his fair share of plaudits for his performances.

Newcastle United were credited with interest earlier this summer, but more recently it was claimed that Liverpool were preparing a bid in the region of £40million for the Belgian.

And it has now been reported that the ex-Manchester City man wants to move to The Emirates to play under Mikel Arteta despite the interest from Anfield and from Stamford Bridge too, with Chelsea being closely linked with Lavia this summer.

Arsenal have been monitoring Lavia for sometime but their Declan Rice deal has put their Lavia pursuit on hold. It is also reported by FootballTransfers that Arsenal are looking to offload Thomas Partey before making a move for Lavia.

1 of 15 Which stadium is bigger? The Den Turf Moor

Benefits for the Saints

There is little Southampton can do to stop Lavia leaving this summer, but the latest development is good news for the club.

This kind of revelation will likely cause a much more aggressive bidding war between the teams and that usually raises the price. But the latest update may also lead to this saga dwindling on much longer than first anticipated as three of England’s top sides compete for Lavia’s signature.

It will be hoped by Southampton fans that any money brought in from this sale will be used to ensure the club are in a good position to compete for promotion this season and with their first game against Sheffield Wednesday edging closer every transfer decision is vital.