Championship duo linked and more: The Blackburn Rovers transfer rumours from the last week of the window

Blackburn Rovers could well have achieved a top six finish if weren’t for their inactive January transfer window. But the club has wasted no time this summer, with three new names already through the door in Niall Ennis, Arnor Sirgurdsson, and Sondre Tronstad.

And there looks set to be some more player arrivals at Ewood Park over the next few weeks as the start of the 2023/24 season quickly draws upon us, with one name linked being Sunderland’s Danny Batth.

Alan Nixon reported Blackburn’s interest in the Sunderland centre-back over the week before Lancs Live confirmed the interest. And it’s since been suggested that Batth could be moved on this summer with the 32-year-old’s contract not set to be renewed beyond next year.

Another Championship name on Rovers’ radar is Sonny Perkins. TEAMtalk revealed last week that Leeds United look set to loan out the young attacker this summer and Blackburn have been credited with an interest alongside Birmingham City and Sunderland.

Elsewhere, reports coming out of Europe in the past week have revealed that Blackburn, Birmingham City, and Plymouth Argyle are all keen on Go Ahead Eagles’ Isac Lidberg. The striker is attracting widespread interest from across Europe and the Championship after netting seven and assisting five in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

Lastly, another European name said to be of interest to Blackburn is Giel Flokstra. The Dutch shot-stopper is apparently on trial at Ewood Park – he’s currently on the books at Dutch fourth division side VV UNA.

For Blackburn Rovers and Jon Dahl Tomasson then, the summer so far has been promising, but the best may yet to have come for Rovers as they eye up another promotion push.