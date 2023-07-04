Championship club opts out of chase for Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers target

Hull City are no longer expected to pursue a permanent deal for Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow, Hull Live has said.

Darlow’s situation at Newcastle United has piqued the interests of many after his impressive loan spell with Hull City.

The 32-year-old is down the pecking order at St. James’ Park and after proving he’s still a highly capable goalkeeper with the Tigers earlier this year, plenty of teams have been linked. Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers are said to hold an interest while Leeds United and Premier League side Bournemouth are also rumoured admirers.

Hull have been heavily linked with a reunion too but now, it seems the Tigers are set to turn their attentions elsewhere.

Hull Live reports that City are not expected to pursue Darlow due to the finances involved. It would take a big portion of the budget to bring him back to the MKM Stadium and the plan is to spend those funds on new attackers rather than a ‘keeper.

Looking elsewhere

It seems the chances of a Darlow return to Humberside are dead in the water, so Liam Rosenior and co will need to turn their attentions elsewhere if they want to add another goalkeeper.

Matt Ingram is currently on the books but beyond him, there’s only youngsters Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Harvey Cartwright. Arguably, both the promising shot-stoppers could benefit from loans too, though it remains to be seen if they both head out or if one stays put to provide cover and competition.

With a good amount of suitors, Newcastle shouldn’t have a problem offloading Darlow this summer. However, Hull could be wise not to meet the asking price for Darlow given their need for additions elsewhere in the squad.