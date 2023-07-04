Bristol Rovers join Charlton Athletic, Derby County and more in race for top striker

Bristol Rovers have entered the race for Gillingham, Charlton Athletic and Derby County target Alfie May, as per Gloucestershire Live.

May, 30, registered a brilliant 20 goals and three assists in 39 League One games last season.

It was the second year in a row that the forward has surpassed the 20-goal mark in the third tier for Cheltenham Town with his performances seen as crucial to the club’s survival in the league. He returned to Cheltenham Town for pre-season recently, but with interest only growing his time left at the club looks to be running out.

Big League One clubs such as Charlton Athletic and Derby County were credited with interest to begin with before Gillingham became surprise favourites for his signature just last week.

At one point it looked as though he could end up at newly-promoted League Two side Wrexham, but now the latest update suggests Bristol Rovers are the newest team to join this saga.

The report goes onto say a fee in the region of £250,000 may be needed to secure his services and with one year left on his deal, it’s hard to argue with this price.

A statement of intent

Now 30, May will know that this is the right time for him to test himself with a new challenge.

Bristol Rovers would be making a huge statement of intent should they manage to beat a whole host of sides to May’s signature, and adding a potential 20 goals to Joey Barton’s side would certainly increase their chances of a successful campaign.

Barton’s side finished one place below Cheltenham Town last season despite looking able of pulling off a top-half finish at times and it will be hoped the Gas find the consistency needed to ensure they avoid another pretty stale year.

It will be interesting to see how this one plans out over the next couple of weeks and whether Barton can tempt May with a move to the Memorial Stadium this summer.