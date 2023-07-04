Birmingham City target keen on making St Andrew’s move, Eustace connection could be key

Dion Sanderson is keen on a return to Birmingham City this summer with the Blues battling to secure a deal, as per Birmingham Live.

Sanderson, 23, made 31 second tier appearances on loan at Birmingham City last season, scoring one and assisting a further two from defence.

The English central defender has been subject to several loan moves in the past few years to the likes of Cardiff City, Sunderland and QPR with the latter spell potentially aiding Birmingham City’s chances of securing a permanent deal this summer – Sanderson has worked with Blues boss John Eustace at QPR and now Birmingham City.

Blues have been interested in a permanent deal for Sanderson for sometime now with it reported back in March that Wolves were set to let him leave this summer.

Now, it is reported that Sanderson is keen on returning to Birmingham City this summer.

Striking a deal

As of yet it seems no official bid has been made but with pre-season still in the very early stages, that shouldn’t be a worry for fans at this stage.

Sanderson recently returned to the Molineux for his pre-season training but the question begs how long he will be there before what seems like an inevitable move is made.

The Blues can take confidence that Sanderson wants to return and that should give them the edge over any other potential buyers this summer. The 23-year-old is a solid defender at this level and for that reason it’s unlikely the transfer to Birmingham City will be plain sailing, but at the moment they appear to be in pole position.

Eustace finished 17th with the Blues last time around, but with a few additions this summer in key areas there is potential for the club to have a much better campaign this year.