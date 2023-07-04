Birmingham City register loan interest in Manchester United man as they look to replicate previous successes

Birmingham City are keen to bring Manchester United centre-back Will Fish to St Andrews on a season-long loan this summer, according to Manchester United Muppetiers.

The Blues have had a couple of great successes taking Manchester United youngsters on loan with Hannibal Mejbri and Tahith Chong both enjoying short-term spells at the club, with the latter even signing permanently following his temporary move.

Ethan Laird has continued the trend of swapping Greater Manchester for the Midlands, signing on a permanent deal last month, and the clubs are looking to eye a fourth deal in just two years.

According to Manchester United Muppetiers, John Eustace’s side are keen to bring Fish to the club this summer with the 20-year-old looking to make his debut in the EFL after previous loan spells at Stockport County during their time in the National League and Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership last season.

However, Birmingham City do face competition from one of Fish’s former loan sides, with Hibs keen to bring him back to Easter Road. The Blues will need to see off this competition if they are to secure their man.

Hoping to replicate previous successes…

Both Chong and Mejbri impressed during their respective loan spells at St Andrews, with the former continuing to impress after signing on a permanent basis. Now Eustace will be hoping to replicate that with the arrival of another Manchester United youngster in Fish, as well as Laird.

Fish has a Premier League appearance under his belt, as well as gaining experience in the National League and in Scotland and now a move to the EFL and the Championship in particular looks to be a natural progression for the youngster.

This a move that looks to benefit all parties. Fish gains vital experience in a higher division, Birmingham City gain an exciting prospect to help them push for a place in the top six, and the Red Devils benefit as they will receive the player back having gained experience and hopefully having became a better player.