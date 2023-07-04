Attacker set to snub Championship offers to join Middlesbrough, report reveals

Middlesbrough look set to beat Championship rivals Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and a third unnamed second tier side to the signing of Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera, according to FTBL.

It was reported yesterday that four Championship sides had all had bids accepted for the in demand 22-year-old, with the decision then being in the hands of Silvera on what club he wanted to play for next season.

Now according to FTBL the London-born starlet looks to be edging closer to a return to his birthplace, with Middlesbrough his preferred destination with a deal expected to be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Reportedly Silvera came to the decision due to valuing Boro’s chances of achieving promotion far higher than the other sides in the division chasing his signature. They fell just short last season, losing the play-off semi-final to Coventry City over two legs.

Should he make the move to the Riverside he would be in direct competition with the likes of Riley McGree, Isaiah Jones and Marcus Forss in wide areas, and his direct running and eye for a goal would mean he could slot into the first-team fold with ease.

A good move for all parties…

Given Middlesbrough finished in 4th place last season and Stoke City ended the campaign in 16th, whilst Plymouth Argyle only just achieved promotion, on paper it does seem likely Boro will have the best chances of promotion out of those named.

Silvera clearly has lofty ambitions, and promotion to the Premier League looks like it could be a real possibility if the Teessiders get things right next time out. This would in turn help his chances of playing for his country, and making the step up from the U23 side where he has made two appearances.

Middlesbrough look to be edging closer to getting their man, and given just how in-demand he is it is clear he is highly rated and sides believe he can make an impact in the Championship next season. Boro will be hoping he can do just that and propel them to promotion.