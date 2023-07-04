81-cap international opens talks over shock move to Cardiff City

Former Arsenal and Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has held talks with Cardiff City over a potential move this summer, TalkSPORT has reported.

Ramsey, 32, is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at OGC Nice in France. The current Wales captain made 27 league appearances in France’s top tier last season, scoring once and assisting two from midfield.

The former Arsenal man departed the Gunners back in 2019 and had spells at both Juventus and Rangers before moving to France.

Last week reports in Turkey broke that Trabzonspor were monitoring Ramsey, but stated Ramsey was set to sign for the Bluebirds ‘next week’.

Now, TalkSPORT have said talks have been opened over a potential move back to boyhood club Cardiff City.

The signing would be a huge coup for Cardiff City and Ramsey would undoubtedly take the second tier by storm should this one be finalised.

A step in the right direction

Cardiff City finished 21st in the Championship last season, narrowly avoiding relegation with the Bluebirds on a steady decline since their Premier League relegation in 2019.

This isn’t the first time a big-name Welsh international has been linked with a move to Cardiff City in the past year, but admittedly this one does look a lot more likely to happen and it would be a huge signing if it does.

Ramsey would add experience and class to Cardiff City’s midfield and the addition of such a pro would also have huge benefits for the youngsters at the club.

This is the sort of move that can energise and excite a fanbase and with the season getting closer, it could start Cardiff City off with some much-needed momentum after a poor previous season.