3 strikers Leeds United should consider amid rumoured interest in Serbian hotshot

Leeds United are in the market for a new striker this summer and Serbian star Djordje Jovanovic is rumoured to be on the radar at Elland Road.

Leeds United’s relegation means plenty of players are expected to leave. As a result, new signings will be needed and a new talisman is set to be on the shopping list for the Whites.

Amid links with Serbian star Jovanovic, here are three more strikers Leeds United should keep in mind as they look to strengthen their attacking options this summer.

Zan Vipotnik – NK Maribor

21-year-old Vipotnik starred in Slovenia’s top-tier last season. He netted 23 goals in 38 games across all competitions and earned his first call-up to the Slovenia national side for his impressive performances with Maribor.

Vipotnik is a powerful striker who could prove a really smart signing before he starts to catch the eyes of top clubs. He’s got the potential to play at the top of the game and could play a big part in firing Leeds back to the Championship.

Ross Stewart – Sunderland

A name fans will be more familiar with is Sunderland’s Scottish star Stewart. He endured an injury-hit 2022/23 season but still notched 10 goals and three assists in 13 games after firing the Black Cats back to the second-tier in a stunning League One campaign.

His deal is up next summer and the right offer could tempt Sunderland into cashing in while they can.

Fran Navarro – Gil Vicente

Navarro is another striker that has entered the final 12 months of his contract who would be well worth considering at Elland Road. The Spaniard has notched 33 goals in 66 games in Portugal’s top-tier and looks ready for a shot in a new league.

At 25, he’s got plenty of time to get even better and could be primed to take the Championship by storm. The former Valencia youngster notched 21 goals in 43 games last season so he might not go on the cheap but his contract situation could help the Whites. This would be a statement signing for this season as Navarro is ready for Premier League football.