3 out-of-work managers Forest Green Rovers must consider amid new Duncan Ferguson rumours

Forest Green Rovers could be on the brink of a managerial change with reports saying Duncan Ferguson’s future at the club is in doubt.

The Daily Record (Transfer News Live, 04.06.23, 12:55) reported that Ferguson’s Forest Green future is in doubt before Pete O’Rourke stated on Twitter that the Scot is indeed set to leave the club.

Update: Understand Duncan Ferguson is now set to leave Forest Green. #FGR — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 4, 2023

It means Rovers will be in the market for a new boss and here, we put forward three available coaches who must come into consideration at The New Lawn…

Dave Artell

It’s a surprise that Artell has been out of the game for over a year now. He proved himself as a great coach under a limited budget with Crewe Alexandra and using mainly youth players, he led them to League One after a lengthy stint in charge.

If given the time and the necessary backing in terms of youth development, there’s no reason why he couldn’t get Rovers back to the third-tier. Importantly though, he’s a reliable manager who could steady a rocky ship after a dismal 2022/23 campaign.

Darrell Clarke

Another out-of-work manager with promotions on his record is Clarke. He left Port Vale towards the end of last season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he’s back in the game sooner rather than later, with League Two a likely destination.

Clarke would likely be a popular appointment among supporters given his track record but it would be interesting to see if he would take the job or hold out for another offer.

Michael Appleton

Appleton is definitely a punchy suggestion. His next job will more than likely be in League One having proven himself as a strong coach at that level but after a tough time at Blackpool, a new project could appeal to him.

Forest Green have ambitions of getting back to the third-tier and Appleton could definitely deliver on those hopes. As said before, it would be an ambitious appointment, but after last season, the hierarchy could do with getting the supporters back onboard with a strong Ferguson replacement ahead of the new campaign.