3 goalkeepers Swansea City should consider amid recent link with Premier League man

Northern Ireland international Peacock-Farrell would be a solid addition to Swansea City’s goalkeeping department but with Hull City also keen and plenty of Championship teams in the market for a new ‘keeper, it could be wise for the Swans to keep their options open.

With that said, here are three goalkeepers the South Welsh side should consider this summer…

Arnau Tenas – free agent

Perhaps an ambitious option but Tenas would be a really eye-catching signing and one that could earn Swansea City a heavy windfall in the future. The 22-year-old is a free agent after leaving FC Barcelona and after impressing for their B team, he looks ready for a step up to senior football.

The offer of regular game time at a high level could prove tempting to Tenas as he looks to take himself to the next level after leaving the Catalonian giants.

Vasilios Barkas – free agent

Another free agent but one that holds plenty of senior experience is Greek international Vasilios Barkas.

He’s available for nothing after leaving Dutch side FC Utrecht and has plenty of experience at a high level. He’s impressed with AEK Athens in his native before as well as with Atromitos Athens. A move to Celtic didn’t go as hoped but the 29-year-old still managed 11 clean sheets in 24 games for the Scottish giants, making him an option worth considering for the Swans.

Gabriel Slonina – Chelsea

Last but not least is a possible loan signing. Slonina arrived at Chelsea with a high reputation after breaking into senior football at a young age in the MLS. Senior opportunities are limited at Stamford Bridge though and a loan could take the American starlet to the next level.

Slonina already has a U.S. cap to his name and could see his stock skyrocket with a successful loan in the Championship.