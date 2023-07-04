3 free agent right-backs Birmingham City should consider amid potential interest in former target

Birmingham City have already signed Ethan Laird from Manchester United but it is said that another option on the right-hand side could be targeted.

Birmingham Live has reported that the Blues could revive their previous interest in Kane Wilson, who is down the pecking order at Bristol City and could be let go. He’d make for a solid addition for Birmingham City but with some solid free agents available, it could be worth looking elsewhere.

Here are three free agent right-backs the Blues should be considering this summer…

Ola Aina

Former Chelsea man Aina is a name some will be familiar with from his previous spells on these shores. He’s now a free agent though following the expiry of his deal with Italian side Torino, and a return to English football could be on the cards.

Aina can play on the left or right as either a full-back or a wing-back and brings plenty of pedigree with him. He’s played Premier League and Serie A football while also notching 30 caps for the Nigerian national team, making for an eye-catching addition to John Eustace’s defensive ranks.

Wes Harding

Former Rotherham United man Wes Harding can’t match Aina for pedigree but the former Birmingham City youngster could be a good addition to Eustace’s squad. He’s a versatile defender who can play as a wing-back, full-back or centre-back with bags of Championship experience to his name.

The 26-year-old has played 140 times in the second-tier and could prove to be a shrewd signing for the Blues if they fancy a reunion with one of their academy graduates.

Steven Sessegnon

Last but not least is 23-year-old Sessegnon, who is the twin brother of Tottenham Hotspur talent Ryan. He too can play on the left or right and while he’s not reached the heights expected of him quite yet, settling at a permanent home could do wonders for his development.

Sessegnon has Championship and League One experience to his name and if given regular enough game time, he could come good on his potential and make it back to the Premier League in the future.