29-year-old could be first player exit of Farke era at Leeds United, player set for loan-to-buy move

Roma are set to sign Leeds United defender Diego Llorente on an initial loan deal with the option for a permanent move, as per Gianluca di Marzio.

Llorente, 29, spent part of last season on loan at Roma making nine league appearances and three Europa League appearances for Jose Mourinho’s side.

An injury reduced his playing time in Italy but Mourinho was clearly impressed by what he saw with his side mounting another bid for the player.

The latest update claims Llorente will move to Rome on a loan deal with the Italian club set to pay Leeds United €5million to sign the Spaniard permanently should he feature in over 50% of their games.

Another out, but no one in…

Leeds United’s summer is yet to get going really with takeover talk currently surrounding Elland Road.

The recently-relegated side have seen a host of their regulars linked with moves away this summer already and it doesn’t appear the Whites have yet made a concrete bid to bring anyone in.

Daniel Farke looks set to become the new boss at the club and the German may have his work cut out for him at a hugely demanding club.

His task remains to deliver Premier League football back to Leeds United at the first time of asking, and it seems as if he will have to do so without Llorente.

Leeds United still have time to assemble their squad ahead of the new Championship season, but as time goes on pressure is beginning to mount on the youngsters already at Leeds United to step up and play a part this year.

Farke has a decent history in these type of jobs and it will be hoped he can recreate his second tier success at Norwich City at Elland Road for the 2023/24 season.