‘We’re in for…’ – Ryan Lowe shares exciting Preston North End transfer update

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe says his side are closing in on two potential new signings, with the Lilywhites having only made one signing so far this summer.

The loan capture of Liverpool youngster Calvin Ramsay is Preston North End’s sole signing of the summer transfer window so far.

But Lowe is expecting his side to bring in a couple more players in the near future. Speaking to Lancashire Post, the 44-year-old said:

“I’ve spoken to a couple of people who have had options but I have to speak for our own benefit. At least we’ve sold ourselves and presented what we’ve got.

“We have an agreement in place for one player but it’s never done until it’s signed.”

Lowe continued:

“We’re in for one and we have an agreement for one. We have an agreement in place with a player but we have to get an agreement in place with the club.

“It’s ongoing, we’re not sitting on our backsides drinking coffee doing nothing. It’s busy busy. Hopefully we’ll have a bit of news early on next week that we’ve got a couple of additions.”

Preston made a number of good signings in the transfer market over the course of last season. The permanent signing of Freddie Woodman was arguably their standout signing, but Lowe also made good use of the loan market with the January capture of Tom Cannon particularly impressive.

The month ahead…

Preston have perhaps made a slower start than they would’ve hoped for. But fans should have confidence in the club’s recruitment team after seeing last season’s transfer business.

The Lilywhites continue to fall just short of the top six. They often rely on loan players and so Lowe could do with signing more players on permanent deals so that he doesn’t have so much work to do each summer.

It’s obviously easier said than done, and Preston aren’t as wealthy as some in the Championship, but the club could yet surprise us with their upcoming summer transfer business.

Preston are perhaps a few decent sigings away from another top six push. But with the Championship roster looking extremely competitive next season, it’s going to be another tough campaign.