Watford man wanted by handful of Championship clubs, he’s out of contract in 2024

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann could leave Watford this summer with several Championship clubs monitoring the Austrian, as per Alan Nixon.

Bachmann, 28, featured in 45 of Watford’s 46 second tier games last season and kept 16 league clean sheets despite what was quite a stop-start campaign for the Hornets.

The experienced shot-stopper has fallen in and out of favour since moving to Vicarage Road, but in the past 12 months he has kept his spot between the sticks. Watford finished 11th in the Championship last time out but that simply wasn’t good enough given their expectations at the start of the campaign.

New boss Valérien Ismaël has his work cut out for him at a place that is notoriously difficult for managers to succeed. The former West Brom boss will have to start fast or risk his job being under extreme scrutiny in the early stages of the campaign.

A big summer is needed by Watford and the latest reports are suggesting Bachmann is subject to interest from a ‘handful’ of unnamed second tier sides.

Never plain sailing

Bachmann has just 12 months left on his current deal meaning the Austrian could leave on a free next summer. With that in mind it is possible the Watford board may look to cash in while they can, but replacing a no.1 goalkeeper is never easy.

It will be hoped this is settled soon because as the start of the season edges closer it tends to become a much tougher task to find a goalkeeper worthy of the starting spot.

It’s hard to predict how this one will plan out but with just a year left on his deal it will be thought Watford have a list of potential targets ready to go for should they lose Bachmann before the beginning of the new season.

Fans will be hoping for a much better season this time around, but with competition in the Championship seemingly getting tougher and tougher, clubs have to ensure they make few mistakes when going about their summer business and for Watford this is no different.