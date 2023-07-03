Update emerges on West Ham and Fulham’s pursuit of £40m-rated Southampton star

Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse remains a target for West Ham and Fulham but both clubs want to see his £40m valuation dropped, the Daily Mail has said.

Southampton look set to lose a host of their key players this summer, with club captain Ward-Prowse among them.

As an England international and one of the best players outside the traditional top-six, the central midfielder looks destined for a top-flight return this summer. Rumours have been rife over what could be next for tithe 28-year-old but as of yet, a move has not transpired.

Now, a new report from the Daily Mail has issued a fresh update.

They report that Premier League pair West Ham and Fulham are maintaining their interest in Ward-Prowse despite the fact a deal has not been struck for his services. Both the Hammers and the Cottagers want to see Southampton decrease their £40m valuation though, so time will tell if that ends up being the case.

A matter of time?

Even after relegation, Southampton look as though they can still land decent fees for their prized assets. While they want to get as much as possible for their best players, holding out for too long will come at a cost though.

Getting big fees in for players like Ward-Prowse will allow Russell Martin and co plenty of time to search for suitable replacements with plenty of money to do so as well. He’ll not be an easy figure to replace but if they can get a new central midfielder signed early on, the sooner they can get to work and get settled into Martin’s play style.

That will avoid teething problems among the squad and ensure they can learn the new demands of the new boss before the season commences next month. It remains to be seen just where Ward-Prowse but for now, it seems those interested aren’t keen on matching the Saints’ asking price.