‘Think we can assume…’ – Reporter makes claim regarding Ellis Simms to Sunderland as Everton price tag emerges

Sunderland are in the market for another striker, but the recent development in the Ellis Simms saga means a return to the Black Cats seems unlikely, according to Phil Smith.

Simms spent the first part of last season on loan in the north east where he racked up seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances in the second tier.

The 22-year-old played a huge role at Sunderland becoming their main striker while Ross Stewart nursed a long-term injury. The Toffees loanee worked well in a young and progressive Sunderland side, but the dire situation at Everton meant he was recalled in January.

Sunderland have been linked with a return for Simms for some time now, however competition is now more intense with the likes of Ipswich Town and Coventry City becoming serious candidates for his signature.

The latest updates suggest Everton are valuing the striker at upwards of £7million and that is a steep price for any Championship side.

Now, Sunderland Echo reporter Smith has suggested it is unlikely that Sunderland pursue Simms, but concedes they still want to add another striker this summer.

#SAFC want/need another striker but at that price – think we can assume it ain't going to Simms. That's huge money for a (v good) striker in last year of a contract https://t.co/gzGGMMCJku — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) July 3, 2023

Learning from mistakes

In the past we have seen Sunderland pursue pointless targets and spend too much money in the wrong areas. But Kristjaan Speakman and his team are seemingly not going to get drawn into this battle and are set to turn their attention elsewhere.

Mowbray has already seen highly-rated striker Luis Semedo join his side this season, but with Stewart set to be injured for the start of the season, they won’t settle there.

Sunderland have had a fast start to the summer window adding talent across the board. Their proactive start means they can take sometime now to find the right man to come in.

Fans can rest easy knowing their recruitment is often shrewd with the board having certainly earned that trust from the supporters after a brilliant first season back in the Championship.

Excitement is continuing to build on Wearside and as the season gets closer optimism will only build as Sunderland look to push for the top six yet again.