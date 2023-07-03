The contract state of play for every Portsmouth player: Plenty of work to do before summer 2024

Portsmouth are revamping their squad this summer but there are plenty of key players who need their contract situations resolved before 2024 too.

Nine new signings have arrived at Fratton Park already as John Mousinho reshapes the squad ahead of next season. Portsmouth needed this overhaul in their bid to push back towards the top end of the table but time will tell just how they will fare in the 2023/24 campaign.

While new additions have been the priority, it can’t be long before attention turns to contracts of current players.

Here, we look at the contract sate of play of every Portsmouth player…

Out of contract in 2024

Marlon Pack, Joe Rafferty, Sean Raggett, Connor Ogilvie, Joe Morrell (one-year option), Denver Hume (one-year option), Josh Oluwayemi, Zak Swanson (one-year option), Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent, Harry Jewitt-White, Toby Steward

A good few of these players look as though they’ve got a big season ahead. Younger players like Josh Oluwayemi, Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent and Harry Jewitt-White could all have points to prove, be it at Fratton Park or on loan away from the club.

Young ‘keeper Toby Steward is a highly-touted talent and therefore should be up there as a priority. The one-year option on key asset Joe Morrell’s deal is a big plus point but Denver Hume is set to leave before there will be a need to extend his deal.

Pack, Rafferty, Raggett and Ogilvie see their long-term futures up in the air and their fate could be dictated by how the rest of the window pans out or how they perform over the 2023/24 season.

Out of contract in 2025

Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop, Anthony Scully, Ben Stevenson, Tom Lowery, Jack Sparkes, Kusini Yengi

Shaughnessy, Scully, Stevenson, Sparkes and Yengi are all new signings, so their contract situations won’t be of any concern to Mousinho and co.

Star striker Colby Bishop is someone who Pompey would surely love to hold onto for the years to come but if they can’t break back into the League One promotion fight or rise to the Championship, he could make a step up without them if he has another good season. Tom Lowery will be keen to kick on after promising signs in an injury-hit season.

Out of contract in 2026

Will Norris, Gavin Whyte, Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Ryley Towler, Paddy Lane

All of these players signed this year so again, their deals won’t be of immediate concern.