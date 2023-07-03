The contract state of play for every Coventry City player: Sky Blues facing testing year ahead

It was always going to be a testing summer for Coventry City after being defeated in the Championship play-off final. But what will worry fans is several key players being out of contract next summer.

The Sky Blues have already acquired a new player to slot in down the left-hand side of the defence – Jay DaSilva arrived on a free transfer earlier this summer, with his Bristol City contract expiring.

And Coventry City has cut ties with several squad players. Names such as Fankaty Dabo, Julien DaCosta, Todd Kane, Sean Maguire, Michael Rose, Martyn Waghorn, and Tyler Walker are no longer with the club, thus calling for a summer rebuild for Mark Robins’ side.

Ben Sheaf, who has been a mainstay in the midfield, recently signed a three-year contract extension with the club, keeping him until 2026.

However, a significant number of first-team players are set to become free agents next summer…

Out of contract in 2024: Viktor Gyökeres, Gustavo Hamer, Callum O’Hare, Liam Kelly, Kyle McFadzean, Matt Gooden, Simon Moore.

This will cause concern for the Coventry City faithful as arguably their best three players: Gyökeres, Hamer, and O’Hare, will be free agents at the end of this coming season.

The latter suffered a terrible injury at the end of 2022 and he has not kicked a ball since. Before that, various teams in England were said to have expressed interest in the attacking midfielder, but since the injury, those rumours have obviously cooled down.

There will be plenty of teams swooping around the other two over the coming months however, and the Sky Blues may be forced to sell them this summer to generate profit. Rumours are linking Swedish striker Gyökeres with several clubs this window and it looks increasingly likely that he’s sold this summer. A potential sale price of £20million has been quoted in several reports which would give Robins a large chunk of money to help with a rebuild.

Out of contract in 2025: Jake Bidwell, Jamie Allen, Kasey Palmer, Ben Wilson, Jack Burroughs, Fabio Tavares, Ryan Howley.

The players with expiring contracts in this group are a mixture between experienced names and youngsters. Jake Bidwell has been a key player for Coventry City, along with Jamie Allen and the goalkeeper Ben Wilson. Kasey Palmer is mainly a squad rotation player.

Burroughs, Tavares, and Howley are three players that could be future first teamers. But due to City releasing several players this summer, perhaps they will get more of a chance in the side next time round, giving them a chance to warrant a new deal for themselves.

Out of contract in 2026: Ben Sheaf.

As mentioned previously, Sheaf signed a new contract earlier this year.

Overall then, the next few months are crucial to the immediate future of Coventry City. They need to find a solution to the excessive number of expiring contracts – particularly with Gyökeres, O’Hare and Hamer, which is where the bulk of their squad value lies.