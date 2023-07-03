The contract state of play for every Blackburn Rovers player: Talks on with duo ahead of 2024 expiry dates

Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to break into the Championship play-offs next season after missing out in the 2022/23 campaign.

The summer window has been a successful one for Blackburn Rovers so far but Jon Dahl Tomasson and the club hierarchy will know that the hard work isn’t done yet. Niall Ennis, Sondre Tronstad and Arnor Sigurdsson have all joined, but further additions are needed.

There is some work to do on deals for existing players but on the whole, Rovers’ contract situation is looking fairly strong.

Here, we look at the contract state of play of every Blackburn Rovers player…

Out of contract in 2024

Tyrhys Dolan (one-year option), Joe Rankin-Costello, Sam Gallagher (one-year option), Arnor Sigurdsson (loan), Tayo Edun (one-year option)

Tyrhys Dolan, Joe Rankin-Costello and Sam Gallagher are all players who Tomasson will want to hold onto so the options for Dolan and Gallagher provide some insurance. Talks have been ongoing over extensions for Dolan and Rankin-Costello.

Time will tell just how Arnor Sigurdsson’s loan pans out but Tayo Edun looks likely to be sold this summer.

Out of contract in 2025

Jack Vale (one-year option), Thomas Kaminski, Dom Hyam, Sammie Szmodics (one-year option), Ryan Hedges (one-year option), Joe Hilton, Harry Pickering, Dilan Markanday, Harry Leonard, Ashley Phillips

Again, there are some influential players in here. Options for Szmodics and Hedges will come in handy while the extension option in Jack Vale’s deal could be helpful too if he can come good on his high potential at Ewood Park. Leonard and Phillips are two youngsters with a high ceiling as well, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Rovers looked to extend their deals.

Thomas Kaminski could be sold this summer amid interest from elsewhere while it wouldn’t be a surprise if the club sought new agreements with defenders Hyam and Pickering.

Out of contract in 2026

Sondre Tronstad, Lewis Travis, Callum Brittain

As it stands, 2026 could end up being a quiet year for contract extensions for Blackburn. Club captain Travis has drawn Millwall and Luton Town‘s attention this summer so he could be gone by then while time will tell just how Tronstad fares on these shores.

Out of contract in 2027

Aysnley Pears, Scott Wharton, Niall Ennis, Hayden Carter, John Buckley, Jake Garrett, Adam Wharton

These expiry dates won’t need to be in Rovers’ thinking for some time thankfully. By 2027, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Adam Wharton is strutting his stuff in the Premier League after an eye-catching breakthrough under Tomasson last season.

His brother Scott, defender Carter and midfielders Buckley and Garrett all have the potential to play at a higher level too, so Blackburn will be pleased to have them all tied down to long-term contracts.