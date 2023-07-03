Southampton eye another Manchester City starlet as possible Lavia replacement, Leicester City also keen

Southampton and Leicester City are both interested in Manchester City prodigy Shea Charles, as per the Daily Mail.

Southampton and Leicester City are both gearing up for life in the Championship after relegation and while the two could be set to battle out towards the top of the table, they could end up scrapping in the transfer market too.

Both the Saints and the Foxes are interested in Manchester City starlet Shea Charles, the Daily Mail has said.

Charles is being eyed as a potential replacement for Romeo Lavia at St. Mary’s but Leicester are also viewing him as a possible target. However, Southampton could have the edge as director of football operations Jason Wilcox knows the player well from his previous time at the Etihad Stadium.

Charles in a 19-year-old defensive midfielder who already has six Northern Ireland caps to his name. He’s only played once for City’s first-team but has 86 appearances for the club’s U18s and U21s combined.

Another City raid?

Southampton are no strangers to a swoop on Manchester City’s youth ranks. They signed Lavia alongside the likes of Gavin Bazunu and Sam Edozie and despite relegation, that strong link between the two clubs looks to have remained.

In Leicester City though, they have another strong competitor who also have a link to the treble winners.

The Foxes have Enzo Maresca in place as their new boss, bringing him in from Manchester City where he was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola. That link could present some hefty competition for starlets like Charles if both clubs choose to firm up their interest in the summer.

More Manchester City prodigies tend to pop up in the Championship every year be it on loan or permanently and it seems Charles could be the latest to do so.