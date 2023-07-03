Opinion: Middlesbrough need to be in the race for Burnley and Manchester City duo as ongoing transfer priority persists

Middlesbrough are in the transfer market for a new no.1 this summer, after seeing Zack Steffen’s loan deal came to an end.

The Manchester City man doesn’t look likely to return this summer. And since, Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough side have been linked with a number of new goalkeepers this summer, including Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow and QPR’s Seny Dieng.

Boro’s only signing of the summer so far is Daniel Nkrumah who joins from Leyton Orient. It’s been a slow summer so far for Middlesbrough and it could suggest that the club are having to be more cautious with their transfer business than they have been in previous windows.

If that’s the case then another on loan goalkeeper could be the preference for Carrick and his side, and two Premier League goalkeepers recently linked with loan moves to the Champisonhip and Burnley’s Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Manchester City’s James Trafford.

Peacock-Farrell was linked with Sheffield Wednesday earlier this summer, but over the weekend Alan Nixon revealed that Championship duo Hull City and Swansea City are weighing up potential swoops for the Northern Ireland international.

England U21 man Trafford meanwhile has been linked with a temporary move to Leicester City, following two impressive loan spells with Bolton Wanderers.

For Boro then, there’s plenty of options out there. Darlow and Dieng are two viable options but a move for either player looks to have its difficulties. Loan swoops for one of Peacock-Farrell or Trafford could be more realistic, with Boro likely to be challenging for promotion again next seaosn and likely able to offer the no.1 spot to either player.

City and Burnley will want their outgoing loan players to get a lot of first-tram exposure and they’d certainly get that at Middlesbrough next season.

But if Boro want either player then they’ll have to act fast.