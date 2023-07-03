Newcastle United’s pursuit of Southampton man hits obstacle, player wants regular game time

Earlier this summer, Newcastle United were credited with an interest in Southampton’s young full-back Livramento, 20, following the Saints’ relegation from the Premier League.

The former Chelsea youngster joined Southampton in 2021 and he’s since made 34 total appearances for the club, but he was limited to just two Premier League outings last time round after suffering an ACL injury.

Now though, FootballTransfers suggest that a move to St James’ Park for Livramento is looking unlikely. Their report says that Newcastle’s pursuit of Livramento has hit an impasse with the Englishman unwilling to play a back up role for Eddie Howe’s side next season, adding that he wants regular game time.

Dan Nlundulu and January signing Mislav Orsic are the only player sales at Southampton so far this summer, but the likes of Romeo Lavia and possibly James Ward-Prowse are expected to leave and to fetch hefty transfer fees forth Saints should they move on.

Livramento to stay?

Livramento is definitely a player with potential. His ACL injury was unfortunate and he’ll no doubt be raring to play some regular football next season and make up for his inactive 2022/23 campaign.

But he might not be able to do that should he join Newcastle. He’ll surely be signed as a back up player, but with potential for the future, so game time at St James’ Park would be limited at first.

Should he stay at Southampton though, he’d be one of the first names on the team sheet next season and that would see him gain some valuable experience.

Given the above report from FootballTransfers, it looks like Livramento could be one that stays this summer.