Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle see bids accepted for wing star

Middlesbrough, Stoke City, Plymouth Argyle and another unnamed Championship club have all seen bids accepted for Central Coast Mariners star Sammy Silvera, according to the Daily Record.

Silvera, 22, was a standout performer in Central Coast Mariners’ A-League winning side over the 2022/23 campaign. He notched eight goals and six assists in 29 games across all competitions and put in a starring display in their Grand Final win over Melbourne City at the start of last month.

He has piqued interests from these shores as a result of his strong displays. Hearts were first linked before it emerged Plymouth Argyle had seen two bids rejected, with Middlesbrough then joining the list of admirers.

Now though, as per the Daily Record, it seems the Championship will be his destination.

Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Plymouth Argyle have all seen six-figure bids for Silvera accepted by the Mariners, as have another unnamed Championship side. It now rests in the player’s hands with a decision set to be made in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Championship bound?

Silvera has played football in Europe before, spending time on Portugal after breaking through in Australia. It has been on his return to his native where he has thrived though, setting him up for another chance overseas.

His eye-catching displays in the A-League look set to make him the latest to come over from the league to prove his talents in England. Sunderland have already signed Silvera’s former teammate Nectarios Triantis from Central Coast Mariners while Western Sydney Wanderers striker Kusini Yengi has joined Portsmouth, following his brother Tete (Ipswich Town) over to the EFL.

It remains to be seen just where Silvera decides to take this next step but success for him could only open the door for more A-League exports to come over to these shores in the years to come.