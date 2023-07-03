Middlesbrough set to sign 18-year-old Dutchman with Brentford swoop also close

Middlesbrough have agreed to sign PEC Zwolle defender Rav van den Berg and a deal is close with Brentford youngster Alex Gilbert, as per The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough have made only one new signing thus far, bringing young striker Daniel Nkrumah in from Leyton Orient upon the expiry of his contract. The hope will be that some new fresh faces can come into the squad soon, but it seems another pair of youngsters are heading for the Riverside first.

The Northern Echo has reported that a deal has been agreed to sign 18-year-old Dutch centre-back van den Berg from PEC Zwolle. Personal terms will be finalised this week and a medical will be completed, it is added.

The second young talent who could be inbound is 21-year-old forward Alex Gilbert, whose Brentford deal is up this summer after he turned down a renewal. An agreement is close as Boro push hard to beat Wolves and Nottingham Forest to his services.

If they can sign Gilbert, Middlesbrough will have to pay a compensation fee of around £1m.

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

Two new prodigies

It will be hoped the signings of van den Berg and Gilbert can be wrapped up as while they might not be instant stars, they’re definitely players who can develop into first-team mainstays and compete for starting spots in Michael Carrick’s side.

Van den Berg is the younger brother of Liverpool’s former Preston North End loanee Sepp van den Berg. He’s played senior football over in Holland already and can add depth to Boro’s centre-back options straight away.

Gilbert is yet to make a breakthrough but after catching the eye in youth football, he should be hoping that he can emerge on the first-team stage with his latest move.