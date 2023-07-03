Matt Taylor shuts down speculation linking Rotherham United with 29-year-old free agent

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor says the club aren’t in for free agent goalkeeper Jamal Blackman this summer.

Blackman should be a familiar name among Rotherham United supporters. He spent time on loan at the club during the 2020/21 campaign, racking up 26 Championship appearances for the Millers during that time.

The 29-year-old was on loan from Chelsea but he left the club in 2021. He joined Los Angeles FC and has since played for Huddersfield Town and Exeter City, where he was signed by Taylor ahead of last season.

He made 38 appearances for the Grecians and kept 10 clean sheets but he’s since been released, leading to online speculation that Taylor could reunite with Blackman this summer as Rotherham go in search of a back up goalkeeper.

But speaking to Rotherham Advertiser, Taylor said of the links to Blackman:

“I’ve left the goalkeeping recruitment to [goalkeeper coach] Scott Brown.

“Jamal is obviously someone I’ve worked with previously. He’s also played for Rotherham in the past so there’s another connection there. In terms of the offers we have out there, he’s not among them.”

Taylor has recently seen back up goalkeeper Josh Vickers link up wit Paul Warne at Derby County.

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

Rotherham’s ‘keeper search

The Millers are in need of a new no.2 following Vickers’ move to Derby County, with no.1 Viktor Johansson having attracted transfer interest this summer as well.

There’s plenty of options on the free market and Blackman to Rotherham would’ve made a lot of sense given the Taylor connection, but it looks like the Millers will pursue other targets.

Whether they’ll look for a permanent goalkeeper to come in or a temporary one remains to be seen – clubs might be wary of loaning Rotherham a goalkeeper knowing that he’ll play back up all season.

But expect the Rotherham recruitment team – or goalkeeper coach Scott Brown – to have some names in mind as they search for a Vickers replacement.