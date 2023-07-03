Leicester City targeting Manchester City man, transfer could cost Foxes up to £10m

Leicester City are exploring a move for Manchester City defender Callum Doyle, as per The Athletic.

Doyle, 19, spent last season on loan at Coventry City in the Championship. The England youth international appeared in 44 second tier games as the Sky Blues reached the play-off final, only to lose on penalties to Luton Town.

Before that, Doyle spent a year in League One with Sunderland where he was able to win at Wembley and help guide the team to promotion via the play-offs.

Leicester City’s relegation could’ve spiralled the club, however it appears they are fully committed to doing everything they can to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Their business so far has been impressive and it doesn’t show signs of slowing anytime soon with Doyle seemingly their next target.

The Athletic are reporting the Manchester City youngster will cost somewhere in the region of £7million to £10million with Leicester City interested in bringing Doyle to the King Power Stadium permanently.

The only way is up

Doyle has achieved a lot in his footballing career and at 19-year-old it seems like the sky is the limit for this particular Manchester City academy graduate.

His recent second tier experience should allow him to settle at the club quickly and under the guidance of Enzo Maresca he could become a top talent playing in the top league soon enough.

Should this move go through he will find a lot of expectation on his shoulders but his time at both Sunderland and Coventry City will have him dealing with that sort of pressure in a way that doesn’t detriment his performances.

The fee is quite hefty, especially given Leicester City’s busy window so far, but if they can negotiate a deal with Manchester City then they’ll be getting a player that could play a pivotal role at the heart of their defence for many years to come.