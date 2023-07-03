Leicester City battling four League Two clubs in fight for midfielder after Aston Villa exit

Leicester City and Wolves are keen on free agent midfielder Arjan Raikhy but Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe and Barrow have all made offers for the 20-year-old, according to the Daily Mail.

Leicester City and Wolves were both linked with midfielder Raikhy last month and his exit from Aston Villa has since become official. He left without making a senior appearance for the club but picked up valuable experience out on loan with Stockport County and Grimsby Town during the 2021/22 season.

Now, a new report from the Daily Mail has issued a new update on Raikhy’s situation.

They report that while the Foxes are still keen alongside Wolves, there is hefty competition from four teams in League Two.

Fourth-tier quartet Salford City, Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe and Barrow have all made offers for the youngster too. It remains to be seen just where he ends up but it is safe to say that Raikhy has plenty of options available to him as he enters free agency.

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

Plenty of interest

With plenty of attention coming from a wide range of clubs, it will be interesting to see just where Raikhy ends up this summer.

A move to Leicester City would see him stay at a top level and fairly close to where he has been playing in Aston Villa’s academy. They’re also willing to give game time to young players so he could hope to break into the starting XI like academy graduates Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Luke Thomas.

However, a move to League Two would more than likely offer Raiky more game time. Senior chances have been fairly limited for the young midfielder and a chance to play regular first-team football could do his development wonders. It would be more of a risk with Leicester keen though, so time will tell just where the talented central midfielder will end up.