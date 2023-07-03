Leeds United now linked with PL prodigy who Leicester City fancy, club open to selling him

Leeds United are keeping tabs on Manchester City and England U21 goalkeeper James Trafford, reports Daily Mail.

Leeds United could be in the market for a new no.1 this summer with Joel Robles having moved on, and with Illan Meslier facing an uncertain summer ahead.

And Daily Mail have revealed in their latest Transfer Confidential that Leeds have taken an interest in Trafford, 20, who’s just capped another impressive season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

The Manchester City academy graduate kept an incredible 22 clean sheets in 47 league appearances for the Trotters last season, who finished inside the top six.

Currently away on international duty with England’s U21 sides at the Euros, recent reports have credited Leicester City with an interest in the shot-stopper, but Daily Mail now say that Leeds and last season’s Championship winners Burnley are interested.

Daily Mail’s report adds that City ‘will consider selling’ Trafford this summer.

One for the future

It’s a bit surprising to hear that City are open to selling Trafford. He has bags of potential and could be a long-term successor for the no.1 spot at the Etihad.

But given his potential the waves he’s making at the Euros, he might not fancy another loan move and so a permanent move could be in store for him this summer.

And a move to Leeds would be hugely exciting – the Whites may need a new no.1 and in Trafford they’d be signing a very young but still relatively experienced player, albeit a player lacking Championship experience.

With so many teams interested, it could cost Leeds a bit of money, and with no manager as yet in place it makes things a bit more difficult.

But this is certainly an exciting link for Leeds United fans to keep an eye on.