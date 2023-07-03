Leeds United monitoring prolific Serbian striker, report reveals

Leeds United are monitoring Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Djordje Jovanovic according to Sports Walla, via Leeds United News.

Jovanovic, 24, appears to be on the move this summer with Tel Aviv looking to offload the striker.

The Serbian international scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 43 games across all competitions for his Israeli side last season. Jovanovic has been registering these impressing numbers for a couple of years now and despite not being at the highest level of football, he clearly has an eye for goal and that’s exactly what Leeds United need.

Since their relegation last season, Leeds United’s preparation for another campaign in the Championship have been far from perfect with several key men linked with a move away and their vacant head coach role yet to be filled.

However, the reports linking the club with a move for Jovanovic are more positive, but with an offer yet to be made, fans may have to wait a little more before finding out if this really is a viable target.

Jovanovic to Leeds?

Jovanovic would be a good coup. The 24-year-old is still at an age where he’s able to be shaped to fit a certain manager’s preference and the recent appointment of Robbie Keane at Tel Aviv may boost Leeds United’s chance of success if they do eventually make an offer.

Things are still far from perfect at Elland Road, but this is definitely more of what the fans will be wanting to see as pre-season begins and the new campaign edges closer.

Naturally, Leeds United are one of the favourites heading into the 2023/24 campaign. But with goalscorer Rodrigo seemingly moving closer to a move away, he will need replacing and that isn’t a position the recruitment team can afford to get wrong.

Leeds United have young talent that could potentially play a role in the second tier this season in the likes of Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood, but a more proven experienced goalscorer like Jovanovic could go a long way to achieving their target this year.