Latest update on Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca amid Real Betis interest

According to Spanish source El Desmarque, midfielder Marc Roca is over the final hurdle toward his exit from Leeds United.

Catalan-born Roca is one of the Leeds United players tipped to leave Elland Road after the West Yorkshire club’s relegation back to the Championship.

He will be leaving the Whites just one season after signing for them from German giants Bayern Munich for a reported €12 million fee last summer.

His sole season in English football and the Premier League saw him feature in 32 games for Leeds, scoring one goal and registering two assists.

El Desmarque write that ‘except for a last-minute unexpected twist’ it is the view that Roca ‘will be a Real Betis footballer next season’.

Roca is expected back at Leeds United’s Wetherby training base for pre-season on Monday morning along with all other Whites’ players.

El Desmarques say that Roca is doing additional training whilst waiting for the transfer loose ends to be tied up. They add that he ‘patiently awaits events while he prepares alone’.

Thoughts…

Leeds United will have to cut their cloth accordingly what with relegation to the Championship; all clubs do. Part of that preparation will see high-wage earners and those with international intentions leave the West Yorkshire side.

Roca fits into another band, a group of players who see themselves as performing at too high a level to play Championship football.

Leeds United do need to clear the decks in preparation for their new, incoming manager to rebuild the squad how he sees fit.

Roca is likely to be at Elland Road only briefly as pre-season kicks off. He is likely to be gone from LS11 soon afterward and heading to the Estadio Benito Villamarin and Real Betis.