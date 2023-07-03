Ipswich Town midfielder’s contract stance emerges as deal enters final 12 months

Ipswich Town midfielder Morsy has been a vital player since arriving from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2021.

The club captain chipped in with four goals and six assists in 44 League One games last season as Kieran McKenna’s side made a long-awaited return to the Championship. He was an ever-present in the middle of the park, starring alongside whoever was partnered with him as McKenna contended with midfield injuries for much of the campaign.

Questions have been asked about what the long-term future could hold for Morsy with his deal up next summer. He’ll be 32 in September and amid recent contract extensions for a string of players, fans have been hoping the Egypt international might be next.

Now, when quizzed on the matter by the EADT, Morsy has said that while there’s no news from him, he’s keen to stay and could see himself seeing out his career with the club.

He said:

“There’s no news on myself. I just keep my head down, keep working hard and see what happens.

“Definitely,” he replied when asked if he could see himself retiring with Town.

“I’m loving my time at the club, feel really settled and I’m really enjoying my football. It’s an honour to captain this club, it really is.

“I’m just focusing on us hopefully having another really good season.”

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

One to hold onto

Morsy is more than likely to be a key player once again next season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he can hold down a starting role for the years to come as well. His experience makes him a vital figure on and off the pitch and as Ipswich settle back into Championship football, his 146 appearances in the division will help others with the demands of second-tier football.

The progress made on the contract front with key men like Conor Chaplin and manager McKenna makes for encouraging reading and hopefully, it won’t be long before more stars like Morsy can agree new terms as well.

He’s certainly keen on extending his time in East Anglia and given just how important he is to the side, Town would be foolish to let him slip out of their hands next summer.