Ipswich Town interested in released Championship defender, reporter says

Ipswich Town are among those interested in former Watford centre-back Craig Cathcart, according to reporter Darren Witcoop.

Ipswich Town are preparing their squad for a rise to the Championship after a thoroughly impressive 2022/23 season.

Thus far, the Tractor Boys have added midfielder Jack Taylor and 18-year-old goalkeeper Henry Gray to their ranks but Kieran McKenna will know the new signings can’t stop there. One area they’ll need to bolster is centre-back and as per reports, one name on their radar is veteran free agent Cathcart.

The 34-year-old is officially without a club after leaving Watford at the end of his deal but it might not be long before he’s back in the game.

Reporter Witcoop has said on Twitter that Ipswich Town are keen on Cathcart, as are relegated Reading.

Cathcart has over 200 Championship appearances to his name and has also played 183 times in the Premier League over the course of his lengthy career.

A new veteran presence

Ipswich’s backline has some great players. Luke Woolfenden, George Edmundson, Cameron Burgess and versatile pair Janoi Donacien and Harry Clarke have all proven they’re reliable options but as far as Championship experience goes, there’s not an awful lot in comparison to many of their second-tier rivals.

Richard Keogh was the veteran option with all the experience last season but now that he’s gone, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see McKenna add another before the new campaign begins.

Cathcart could certainly play that role with over 400 senior appearances to his name, the majority of which have come in the Championship. It remains to be seen if anyone else challenges Ipswich and Reading in the battle for his signature but as a free agent, this shouldn’t be a tricky deal to do.