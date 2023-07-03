‘He should be…’ – Kristjaan Speakman offers big update on potential Sunderland reunion with Amad Diallo

The Black Cats finished 6th in the second tier last season and one man who played a pivotal role in that success was Manchester United’s Diallo.

The 20-year-old winger took the Championship by storm last season, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further three in 39 league outings. The youngster joined Sunderland following a lacklustre loan spell at Rangers and after taking some time to settle in at Wearside, he soon became a nightmare all full-backs.

Diallo’s goals at times single-handedly dug Sunderland out of danger with the Ivory Coast international proving he can quite literally score out of nothing.

Since his return to Old Trafford at the end of last season, there have been some reports linking Amad with a potential move back to Sunderland. However, speaking to The Athletic (via reporter James Copley), Speakman has revealed that scenario may be too good to be true, stating he should be playing first-tier football. He said:

“Can Amad return to Sunderland? I don’t think so. He should be playing in tier one, in England, La Liga, Bundesliga, wherever. That’s the level of player he is.”

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

Trusting the process

Even the most diehard Sunderland fan would struggle to argue with Speakman’s statement. Diallo is a top-class talent and a return to the second tier always appeared unlikely. Manchester United may still decide to keep him in their first-team, but if not then a loan move at the highest level makes the most sense for the Red Devils.

It may be disappointing to hear for some Sunderland fans, but they can take optimism that they can attract these big names now and trust should be given to the people who brought Diallo to the club in the first place.

Replacing 17 league goal contributions certainly isn’t easy, but it is possible and this latest update on Diallo definitely shouldn’t be deriving Sunderland fans of their confidence ahead of what should be another exciting year on Wearside.