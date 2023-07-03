Grimsby Town have won race to sign Middlesbrough man, says reporter

Grimsby Town are set to sign Middlesbrough youngster Kamil Conteh, as per reporter Dan Marsh.

Conteh, 20, is a versatile midfielder who primarily plies his trade on the right hand side. The youngster spent last season on loan at National League side Gateshead who enjoyed a positive end to the season, achieving a comfortable finish in the fifth tier and a trip to Wembley in the FA Trophy final.

The Boro youngster has made a handful of appearances in their academy since joining but he’s yet to play for the first-team and now he looks to be on the move.

Conteh has been linked with several clubs this summer and the highly-rated youngster now looks to have finally secured a move.

Just days after The72 exclusively revealed Conteh was set to join a League Two side, it has now been revealed Grimsby Town have won the race for his signature.

🚨Excl: Grimsby Town have won the race for Kamil Conteh, who is leaving Middlesbrough for an undisclosed fee. Paul Hurst's side have beaten several other League Two clubs to a deal for the highly-rated midfielder. #GTFC #MFC — Dan Marsh (@DanielMarsh92) July 3, 2023

A hard fought battle

Conteh has rightly been linked with several clubs already. The 20-year-old impressed in the National League last season and with senior international experience with Sierra Leone already to his name, he looks to have a bright future in the game.

Grimsby Town finished 11th in League Two last season and while they have a lot of ground to make up if they want to push for a play-off position, winning this transfer race is a certain sign of their ambition.

Grimsby Town have battled a host of fourth tier sides to get this one over the line which only builds excitement ahead of his arrival at Blundell Park.

With pre-season just underway it is the perfect time for Conteh to move with the youngster having plenty of time to settle before getting down to business next month.