Everton and Swansea City have discussed potential swap deal involving two strikers, report claims

The Daily Mail’s latest Transfer Confidential has claimed that Everton and Swansea City have ‘discussed’ a potential swap deal involving Joel Piroe and in demand Toffees striker Ellis Simms.

Simms’ name has been in transfer headlines all summer. After Everton managed to fend off relegation from the Premier League, clubs in the Championship are seemingly lining up to sign the 22-year-old, with Swansea City being one of them.

The Times’ Paul Joyce recently revealed that Coventry City, Ipswich Town, and Swansea are among those interested, but that Everton will command up to £10million for the Englishman.

And now, Daily Mail are reporting in their latest Transfer Confidential that a potential swap deal between Everton and Swansea City has been discussed, with Swans hotshot Piroe potentially trading places with Simms at Goodison Park.

WalesOnline say that Everton have already enquired about a potential summer deal for Piroe, who is in the final year of his Swansea City contract now, whilst also hinting that a possible swap deal involving Piroe and Simms could be something of interest to the two clubs.

Ipswich Town are reported to have seen a £4million bid for Simms rejected whilst Daily Mail also add that Swansea have made their own offer for the Toffees man.

A bad deal?

Simms is a very good Championship striker, there’s no doubting that. But Piroe is one of the best and so if Swansea are forced into a straight swap of Piroe for Simms, it wouldn’t be the best bit of business from the club.

But that’s the situation that the club is in right now. Piroe is in the final year of his deal and looking increasingly likely to leave this summer, whilst Everton are commanding a hefty price tag for Simms who new Swans boss Michael Duff is clearly keen on.

It’s a tricky situation for both clubs involved, but for both Piroe and Simms, swapping places would be good moves for their respective careers.