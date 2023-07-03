Danny Batth wanted by Blackburn Rovers: Potential price tag and Sunderland’s stance discussed

Sunderland centre-back Danny Batth has emerged as a surprise target for Blackburn Rovers.

Yesterday, Alan Nixon claimed that Blackburn Rovers have taken a surprise interest in Batth, 32, ahead of the 2023/24 season. The experience centre-back feature 40 times in the Championship last season, with his performances seeing him named as Sunderland fans’ Player of the Season.

Last season was his first full campaign with the Black Cats. The club activated a one-year extension to his deal and now Batth is contracted at the Stadium of Light until 2024.

Potential price tag?

Given Batth’s age and the fact that he’s in the final year of his contract, he surely won’t be priced too highly by Sunderland.

Transfermarkt value Batth at little over £600,000 which, for a player who performed so well in the Championship last time round, isn’t a lot at all.

This link is similar to Blackburn Rovers’ purchase of Coventry City centre-back Dom Hyam last summer. Rovers poached a key player from a play-off rival and they paid a reported £1.5million fee for the player, who is 27 years old.

For Batth, a realistic fee might be around the £1million mark.

Sunderland’s stance?

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman suggested earlier this summer that Sunderland aren’t wanting to sell their valuable assets this summer – they want to keep the likes of Jack Clarke and Dan Ballard who have Premier League suitors, and continue to build a team around them.

But the question here is whether Batth is a valuable asset. He’s certainly a valuable player but at 32 years old, and in the final year of his contract, he surely won’t fetch that much of a transfer fee should he be sold on.

However, this morning an exclusive report from Sunderland Nation has revealed that the Black Cats will be moving on some of their more senior players next summer, and that Batth is one of those that will be allowed to move on.

It’s perhaps a surprising call to make, especially so long before Batth’s contract is set to expire. Batth then could be up for sale this summer and this emerging news will have certainly caught Blackburn Rovers’ attention.