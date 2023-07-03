Blackpool among sides interested in released QPR man but R’s still in talks, says reporter

Striker Chris Martin has interest from a number of League One clubs, says journalist Darren Witcoop, with Blackpool among those weighing up a move.

Martin, 34, joined QPR on a short-term deal in January. He went on to feature 16 times in the Championship, scoring four goals including the winner in a 2-1 win at Burnley back in April.

Many had expected the veteran striker to be handed a new deal by now. But he’s technically a free agent after seeing his QPR deal come to an end and Witcoop says that the former Bristol City man has interest from the third tier.

Witcoop says that Blackpool are among the teams interested but that QPR remain in talks with Martin over a potential deal ahead of next season.

Chris Martin has interest from League One clubs with Blackpool among those considering a move. The striker also in talks with QPR despite his release following the expiry of his short term contract. Free agent Martin hoping for a longer deal. #blackpool #QPR — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 3, 2023

Martin has 499 career appearances to his name, with 145 goals in that time. He’s best known for his spells with Norwich City and Bristol City and he’s been a prolific Championship player in the past, netting a combined 53 league goals in the 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16 seasons with the Robins.

What next for Martin?

There’s no doubting Martin’s experience and credibility. And he showed last season with QPR that he’s a player who can still put in the work rate and who can still chip in with goals.

He’d be a solid signing for a lot of League One clubs but it wouldn’t be all that surprising if QPR handed him a new deal. Gareth Ainsworth isn’t blessed with striking options and Martin proved his worth last season, but if the R’s wanted him around for next season then he’d have probably been handed a new deal by now.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see where Martin is playing next time round.