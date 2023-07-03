Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle all keen on Swedish striker

Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle are all among those keen on Go Ahead Eagles striker Isac Lidberg, as per Voetbal International.

Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle will all have lofty ambitions coming into the new season.

Rovers will be looking to break into the play-offs after narrowly missing out last time around while a strong start to the transfer window means City are well placed to push up the Championship table. As for Plymouth, they’ll have high hopes after a fantastic League One title-winning campaign in 2022/23.

Now though, before the trio do battle on the pitch, they could be set to fight it out in the transfer market.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International has reported that the Championship trio are all keen on Go Ahead Eagles’ Swedish striker Lidberg. There’s interest from France, Germany and Belgium too, with Auxerre, St. Pauli and OH Leuven also interested.

Lidberg could be sold as his deal is up next summer. He managed seven goals and five assists in 33 Eredivisie games last season.

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

One to watch?

It certainly seems feasible that Lidberg moves on this summer and with a whole host of sides keen, he’s got plenty of options available. Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle have all been looking at recruiting from abroad too, so he fits that profile.

Described as a ‘chunky’ striker, Lidberg stands at 187cm tall. He’s a strong presence at the top of the pitch but despite his stature, he’s a pretty quick player too. He offers plenty in terms of physically and work-rate so if he can hit goalscoring form in these shores, Lidberg could prove a big hit.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out but with so many sides keen, Rovers, the Blues and the Pilgrims face a big battle for his signature if they choose to firm up their interest.