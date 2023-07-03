Birmingham City looking into potential cut-price deal for Bristol City man

Bristol City right-back Kane Wilson ‘has emerged as an option’ for Birmingham City, reports Birmingham Live.

Wilson, 23, only joined Bristol City last summer. The Robins paid £250,000 (via Birmingham Live) to Forest Green Rovers for the Englishman but he’d feature just five times in the Championship last season.

Last month it was reported that Wilson was heading to League One side Bolton Wanderers, though it appears that the move has fallen through.

And now, Birmingham Live are repotting that Birmingham City are looking into a potential deal for Wilson, with Alex Dicken adding on Twitter that Bristol City will look to recoup the quarter-of-a-million pounds they paid for Wilson last summer.

Blues were interested in Wilson before he headed to Ashton Gate last summer. John Eustace’s side are keen on further full-back additions this summer despite the recent arrival of Ethan Laird from Manchester United, with Maxime Colin having left the club.

Another summer signing?

Blues have so far signed Laird, Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, and Koji Miyoshi this summer, who all join on permanent deals.

And it doesn’t look like Eustace and Technical Director Craig Gardner want to stop there. Birmingham City are really making a go of it this summer and it’s a credit to the club, who’ve had their share of setbacks n the past few years.

Wilson is clearly someone that the club likes and despite his difficult maiden season at Bristol City, Blues’ interest seems undeterred.

At £250,000 it would be a fairly shrewd deal for Blues and it would be a good deal for Bristol City who could make back the money they apparently paid for him.

If this move goes through then it’ll be another good bit of business for Birmingham City.