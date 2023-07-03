Barnsley closing in on new managerial appointment, could be announced before the weekend

Barnsley are closing in on announcing their new manager and hope to have it finalised before their next pre-season friendly, as per The Yorkshire Post.

Barnsley enjoyed a successful season last year reaching the League One play-off final, but they were pipped at the last hurdle against a very strong Sheffield Wednesday side.

Fans at Oakwell were optimistic ahead of the 2023/24 season with Michael Duff at the helm and there was a sense that Barnsley could mount a real challenge for the third tier title. However, Duff’s plaudits earned him a well deserved job in the Championship as he made the move to Wales to replace Russell Martin as Swansea City’s new boss.

The search for a new manager at Barnsley has been ongoing for sometime now, and it is vital they make the right decision and carry on the development that Duff began.

And now, the latest update suggests interviews are over and the board could announce their new manager before Barnsley’s next pre-season friendly against Fylde this Saturday.

An unusual appointment

Fans are currently not aware of who their new boss may be and that is quite unique for this day and age. The Barnsley board appear to have conducted their interviews quietly and kept any whispers away from the public ear.

There are several candidates Barnsley could opt for that would be a good fit, but the wait will go on before fans know for sure who will be leading their team into another year of League One football.

It will be hoped the appointment of their new boss coincides with the start of their transfer incomings with the Tykes yet to add to their squad despite losing Mads Anderson to Luton Town.

It’s a hugely important decision for the board and one that could make or even potentially break Barnsley’s promotion hopes this season.