53-year-old becomes latest to be linked with Sheffield Wednesday job, he has Champions League experience

The Owls enjoyed a positive campaign last season achieving promotion from England’s third tier back into the Championship. Darren Moore earned a lot of plaudits for his work last season and it was a huge shock to see the Englishman depart the club just two weeks ago.

Sheffield Wednesday have been on the search for a new boss since and several names have been linked with the post, but the latest to be entered into the hat is 53-year-old Thorup. The former Genk manager has been out of work since September 2022 when he was dismissed from his role at FC Copenhagen due to a poor start to their campaign.

Thorup has had his fair share of jobs in his coaching career ranging from international experience with Denmark’s youth sides to Champions League experience in two different countries with the likes of FC Midtjylland and Gent.

The Sheffield Wednesday job is however a different animal with the Owls desperately needing someone who can come in and hit the ground running to ensure the best possible chance of Championship survival this season.

A risk worth taking?

The likes of Slaven Bilic and Dean Smith are just a couple of other names that have been linked with the vacancy over the past couple of weeks.

Smith’s experience in the second tier gives him a slight edge over Thorup, however the former Norwich City boss hasn’t had the best of times as of late on the touchline and with left-field appointments becoming ever more popular in football, a move for Thorup would potentially fill fans with more excitement.

Thorup’s title-winning past cannot be overlooked and it’s clear by his past jobs that the Denmark coach sets his teams up committed to scoring goals and playing the game in a way that can be captivating for a supporter.

Either way, a decision has to be made soon with pre season now underway. This appointment seems like a pivotal moment for the club and the wrong move could set Sheffield Wednesday back to square one in an unforgiving league.