32-year-old wanted by Bradford City after Sheffield Wednesday release

Bradford City are keen to bring Jack Hunt to Valley Parade following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday, according to reporter Alan Nixon.

Sheffield Wednesday let go of Hunt at the end of last season, with his deal officially expiring at the end of June.

It means he’s free to find a new club as a free agent and as he’s 32, a recruiting club won’t have to pay a compensation fee either. He could be a feasible signing for a side lower down the EFL and now, it has been claimed he’s drawn interest from Bradford City.

Reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon that Mark Hughes is keen to bring him to Valley Parade in a move that could see him stay in Yorkshire following his exit from Hillsborough.

Hunt would bring bags of pedigree to the Bantams’ defensive ranks. Playing mainly as a full-back or wing-back, Hunt has made nearly 500 appearances in his senior career. Of those outings, 289 have come in the Championship and 117 have come in League One.

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

A needed addition?

Bradford City have already signed a right-back in the form of Daniel Oyegoke, who has arrived on loan from Brentford. Brad Halliday was the go-to man on the right for Hughes last season and he’s still under contract. Finn Cousin-Dawson is a versatile defender who can play as a right-back and he’s still contracted to the club too, as is Luke Hendrie, though he spent much of last season out of the squad.

Someone of Hunt’s experience and pedigree could prove valuable but his arrival would leave the Bantams somewhat overstocked in terms of options on the right-hand side.

Departures are inevitable but even then, a drop down the leagues without a guarantee of being the go-to man might not appeal to Hunt. However, there can be no doubting the pull of the Bantams, who regularly play in front of large crowds and have a former Premier league manager in charge.