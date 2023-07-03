3 goalkeepers Watford should consider amid Championship interest in Daniel Bachmann

Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann started all but one Championship game last season but there’s now interest in his services from elsewhere.

Bachmann’s Watford deal is up next summer and his situation is said to have piqued the interests of other Championship sides.

It means the Hornets could do with keeping some potential replacements in mind, so here, we put forward three goalkeepers that Watford should consider if Bachmann is tempted away from Vicarage Road this summer…

Maxime Dupe – free agent

30-year-old shot-stopper Dupe is without a club following the expiration of his Toulouse contract over the weekend and after spending his entire career in his native France, an offer to take on a new challenge in England could prove tempting.

Over the course of his career he has kept 40 clean sheets in France’s Ligue 2, also managing 21 in 83 in the top-tier. There can be no doubts about his pedigree and would be ready to take on the starting berth right away.

Thomas Kaminski – Blackburn Rovers

Speculation has been rife over Kaminski’s future this summer after he lost the starting spot to Aynsley Pears over the second half of last season. He had cemented himself as one of the Championship’s best ‘keepers and he can reach that title again if he can find a regular starting role elsewhere.

He might not come as cheap as the other two options but Watford would be getting a goalkeeper who is good enough to play top-flight football if they were to move for Kaminski.

Brenno – Gremio

Watford are no strangers to the Brazilian market so 24-year-old ‘keeper Brenno could intrigue them. He’s out of contract next summer and has the potential to become a top-flight-level goalkeeper if given ample game time.

He’s managed 27 clean sheets in 78 games since coming through Gremio’s academy but he’s been in and out of the team somewhat over the 2022/23 season. For that reason, a chance to test himself elsewhere could be an attractive prospect for Brenno heading into the new campaign.