3 goalkeepers Leicester City should target this summer as fresh transfer priority emerges

Over the weekend, Leicester City were linked with a move for Manchester City and England U21 goalkeeper James Trafford.

The youngster has impressed in two consecutive loan spells with Bolton Wanderers and is currently away on international duty with the England U21s.

The Sun have linked Leicester with a move for the 20-year-old, but their report adds that Enzo Maresca’s side are unsure whether they want to sign a new goalkeeper this summer or bring one in on loan for the 2023/24 season.

Here we look at three goalkeepers that the Foxes should consider this summer…

Freddie Woodman

Preston North End signed Woodman in a bargain deal from Newcastle United last summer. He kept 17 clean sheets in the Championship last summer and won the 2020/21 Championship Golden Glove when at Swansea City.

Woodman is a player held in high regards in the footballing community but if Leicester want to sign him this summer, he won’t come cheap, with Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe joking last season that the 26-year-old would cost £20million.

Seny Dieng

The QPR and Senegalese international is attracting widespread interest this summer. He’s been QPR’s no.1 for the past three seasons now and last week, it was claimed that Championship duo Middlesbrough and Hull City had launched bids for him.

Dieng though has had interest from the likes of Arsenal and Crystal Palace in the past and so he’s certainly a player with the potential to one day play in the Premier League.

He’d be a very shrewd signing for the Foxes and given the fact that he’s in the final year of his QPR contract, he might not break the bank for Maresca’s side.

Karl Darlow

The Newcastle United man is another being heavily linked with a move away this summer. He has interest from a growing number of Championship sides including Hull City, Middlesbrough, and Blackburn Rovers.

The 32-year-old spent time on loan at Hull City in the second half of last season and he impressed, showcasing his ability to perform in the Championship.

A move for Darlow could be more preferable if Leicester fancy a loan move rather than a permanent one this summer, and he’d bring bags of experience to the Foxes XI.