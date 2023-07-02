PL club in talks to sign Birmingham City man who only signed for the club last summer

Luton Town are now in talks to sign Birmingham City man Tahith Chong, reports Daily Mail.

Last month, reports emerged claiming that Luton Town had taken a surprise interest in Birmingham City attacker Chong, 23, following their promotion to the Premier League.

And now, Daily Mail are reporting that the Hatters are in talks to sign Chong, who Blues only signed on a permanent deal from Manchester United last summer.

The Dutchman went on to feature 38 times in the Championship last season, scoring four and assisting five as Blues finished in 17th place of the table.

John Eustace’s side have since made a positive start to the summer transfer window, signing Chong’s old United teammate Ethan Laird on a permanent deal, as well as Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, and Koji Miyoshi all on permanent deals.

1 of 20 Which Premier League club has signed James Maddison from Leicester City? Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur Newcastle United Manchester United

Chong to Luton?

Chong to Luton is a somewhat surprising rumour that doesn’t seem to be going away. He’s a very important player for Blues but he didn’t exactly take the Championship by storm last time round, so seeing a Premier League team come in for him is a bit surprising.

But with Blues spending money, they could yet entertain one or two player sales this summer in order to keep their books in check.

Eustace though isn’t blessed with attacking options, especially after the exits of Jobe Bellingham and Troy Deeney this summer, so offloading Chong might not be the smartest move.

Expect Blues to be eyeing up some attacking signings after bolstering their defence and midfield, though what the summer holds for Chong remains to be seen.