Millwall take interest in Burnley man, he could be used as part of potential Zian Flemming deal

Millwall have joined the race to sign Burnley defender Luke McNally on loan, says Alan Nixon, and the Lions could have the upper hand over Coventry City.

McNally, 24 joined Burnley from Oxford United last summer. He’d make just two Championship appearances in the first half of the season though, before joining Coventry City on loan for the second half of the campaign.

And with Coventry, McNally shone. He racked up 22 league outings for the Sky Blues, playing a key role in helping them to reach the play-off final.

Now though, Nixon has revealed on his paid Patreon page (via Football League World) that Coventry are keen on a return for McNally this summer, but that parent club Burnley don’t seem to favour that route.

Nixon also adds that Millwall are keen on a potential deal for McNally and that the Clarets could potentially use McNally as part of a deal to tempt Millwall into selling Zian Flemming – Vincent Kompany’s side have now seen four bids rejected for the Dutchman this summer.

McNally to Millwall

McNally showed with Coventry that he’s a defender who can more than cut it at Championship level, and he did so with a team that reached the play-off final and that should make McNally even more attractive to Gary Rowett’s side.

And given the Flemming situation, McNally to The Den could be a very realistic move, but it could also mean that the Lions have to part ways with their star man.

Millwall selling Flemming still seems unlikely, but if they could get McNally – potentially on a permanent deal – as part of the move, it could work out well for all involved.