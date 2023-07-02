Leicester City take interest in Manchester City and England U21 man

Leicester City are keen on a summer move for Manchester City and England U21 goalkeeper James Trafford, reports The Sun.

Trafford, 20, has just capped another impressive season on loan with Bolton Wanderers where he featured 45 times in League One fixtures, keeping an impressive 22 clean sheets in total.

He’s since returned to parent club Manchester City and he’s currently away on international duty with the England U21 side this summer, where he’s so far featured three times in the U21 Euros, keeping three more clean sheets.

Now though, The Sun are reporting via their live transfer blog (01.07.23, 17:37) that Championship new boys Leicester City ‘are on the trail’ of Trafford this summer.

The Sun add that Leicester City are unsure whether they want to sign a new goalkeeper permanently this summer or bring one in on a temporary basis.